The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 23 issued heavy to very heavy rain for several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat till July 27.

The central weather forecasting agency has predicted extremely heavy rainfall activity over the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Konkan areas and Gujarat.

A red alert has been issued for four districts of Gujarat and an orange alert some districts on Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers till July 27.

A similar rainfall pattern has been predicted by the IMD in the northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The usual warm and scorching heat waves prevailing in Rajasthan will see a change in weather on July 25 and 26.

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