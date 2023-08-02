The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) submitted an interim report to President Droupadi Murmu demanding urgent imposition of President’s rule in Manipur and a Supreme Court monitored SIT to probe incidents of violence in the northeastern state.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal who was in Manipur last week, interacted with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wrecked the state since May 3, 2023.

As part of the interim recommendations, the DCW has said Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign from office and that a Supreme Court Monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe ethnic clashes and the government’s response.

The report also recommended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers urgent visit to the state.

Manipur has been burning since May 3, 2023 hit by ethnic clashes following a solidarity march that was organized in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

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