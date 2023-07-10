Heavy rains lashed parts of northwest India in the past two days, starting from July 8. Delhi broke all records as it received the highest rainfall in a single day since 1982.

It recorded 153 mm in a 24-hour period on July 9.

Several other regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and the coastal regions of Karnataka and Gujarat also witnessed heavy rainfall.

The water level of Yamuna River is expected to surpass the danger mark, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

As a result of which, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal canceled the Sunday leave for all government officials and instructed them to be in the field.

Due to the continuous rainfall, a 30-year-old woman lost her life in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi and 5 others were injured in separate incidents following heavy rains in the national capital on July 9.

Five deaths have been reported from Himachal Pradesh so far, in the rain-related incidents. Additionally, three deaths were reported in Shimla, one in Chamba and another one in Kullu.

In view of the heavy rain, the government of Himachal Pradesh has issued three helpline numbers and the Chief Minister has also urged citizens to stay indoors as much as possible.

In Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, two people lost their lives after being struck by lightning.

Incessant rains in the Thunag area in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandu district caused flash floods and visuals of buildings being washed away in the floods have gone viral on social media. The area has been loaded with heavy mud due to the flash floods.

The landslides due to the heavy rain in Uttarakhand claimed the lives of six people on July 9. The government has issued warning as the water level has risen in the region.

The weather forecast has predicted heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.

Also read: SP worker in UP's Varanasi hires bouncers to 'protect' tomatoes at his vegetable shop amid price rise