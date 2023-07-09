Amid soaring prices of tomatoes across the country, a Samajwadi worker (SP), who also sells vegetables recruited bouncers to "protect" the tomatoes at his store.

The SP worker named Ajay Fauji, who also runs a grocery business in the Lanka area of Varanasi, has deployed two bouncers to prevent buyers from getting aggressive while arguing about the prices of tomatoes.

Earlier, on SP President, Akhilesh Yadav's birthday, Fauji had cut a cake in the shape of a tomato in Varanasi.

"I kept overhearing individuals arguing about the price of tomatoes. People also tried to bargain in my store. Therefore, in order to end the ongoing conflicts, I decided to station uniformed bouncers at my cart,'' PTI quoted him as saying.

Fauji has also placed a placard mentioning how prices have increased over the past "nine years," presumably referring to the time the Narendra Modi-led government has been in power at the Centre.

Bouncers have been deployed from 9 am to 5 pm at Fauji's cart, which is selling tomatoes for Rs 140–160 per kg.

When asked how having bouncers has benefited him, Fauji responded that although the number of visitors has remained constant, they are now less adamant about the prices.

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