The Income Tax offices across the country will remain open on the last Sunday of this month as per a notification by the Union Finance Ministry.

The Ministry in its order dated March 18 announced that all Income Tax office in India will be open on March 29, 30, ad 31, 2024, which is Sunday. Further March 30, 2024 is a Saturday and March 29, 2024 is a closed holiday.

The official order mentioned, "The Financial Year 2023-24 closes on 31st March, 2024, which is Sunday. Further, 30th March, 2024 is a Saturday and 29th March, 2024 is a Saturday and 29th March 2024, is a clodes holiday. Therefore, to facilitate completion of pending departmental work, all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2024. This direction is issued for administrative convenience by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Income-tac Act, 1961"

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