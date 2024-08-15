India is marking its 78th Independence Day with great fervor, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort. This occasion marks the 11th time PM Modi has delivered an Independence Day speech from this iconic venue, a testament to his continued leadership.

The celebrations commenced with the Prime Minister hoisting the National Flag, an event that was followed by a spectacular aerial display. Two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv from the Indian Air Force, flown in the Line Astern Formation, showered flower petals over the venue. The helicopters were captained by Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Following the hoisting of the Tricolour, the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute' accompanied by the stirring notes of the National Anthem. The Punjab Regiment Military Band, comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 25 Other Ranks, played the anthem with precision. Subedar Major Rajinder Singh led the band during the ceremonial proceedings, encapsulating the pride and honor of the moment.

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Before arriving at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi extended his Independence Day greetings to the nation through a post on his social media platform, X. "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" he shared, setting a tone of patriotism and unity.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced PM Modi to the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.

The Prime Minister was then conducted to the Saluting Base, where a combined Guard of Honour, comprising one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force, and Delhi Police, presented a general salute. This was followed by PM Modi’s inspection of the Guard of Honour, marking the formal commencement of the day's ceremonies.

As the nation reflects on 78 years of independence, the day's events at the Red Fort serve as a powerful reminder of India's journey, its achievements, and the enduring spirit of its people.