In a significant diplomatic gesture, India and Bangladesh are set to execute a mutual release and repatriation of fishermen on January 5, 2025.



According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Bangladesh authorities handed over 95 Indian fishermen to the Bangladesh Coast Guard earlier today. These individuals will be transferred to the Indian Coast Guard during a coordinated operation at sea.



Similarly, 90 Bangladeshi fishermen will be released by Indian authorities and handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard during the same operation.



The initiative highlights the ongoing cooperation and goodwill between the neighboring countries in addressing humanitarian concerns and fostering bilateral ties.







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