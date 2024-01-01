On the first day of 2024, continuing a tradition that has been upheld since 1992, India and Pakistan engaged in their annual exchange of lists detailing nuclear installations and facilities.

This practice is part of a longstanding agreement aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear conflict between the two nations.

The exchange occurred through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, reflecting a commitment to transparency despite the strained diplomatic relations.

The agreement, originally signed on December 31, 1988, and enacted on January 27, 1991, mandates that both countries notify each other of their respective nuclear sites every January 1st. This year was no exception, even as memories of past conflicts and recent military skirmishes linger, including an incident where an Indian missile accidentally landed in Pakistan.



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In addition to the nuclear lists, the two countries also shared information regarding prisoners held by each side. Pakistan acknowledged having 705 Indian prisoners, comprising 51 civilians and 654 fishermen, while India reported holding 434 Pakistani prisoners, including 339 civilians and 95 fishermen. Both sides often detain fishermen who inadvertently cross maritime boundaries, highlighting the ongoing human cost of the geopolitical tensions.

Pakistan has called for the early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen who have served their sentences, and has requested special consular access to 56 civil prisoners. These exchanges are a reminder of the complex relationship between the two nations, which includes a history of nuclear brinkmanship and humanitarian concerns over imprisoned individuals.

As of the latest reports, India and Pakistan possess nuclear arsenals with India having 164 warheads and Pakistan slightly more at 170, both maintaining nuclear triads capable of delivering these weapons. The nuclear capabilities of both countries were developed in response to regional security dynamics, with Pakistan's program accelerating after India's first nuclear test in 1974.

The backdrop of this exchange is a landscape marked by historical disputes, notably over the Kashmir region, which has been a flashpoint for conflict since the partition of British India in 1947. Despite these challenges, the annual exchange of nuclear and prisoner lists stands as a ritual of communication and a potential avenue for confidence-building between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.