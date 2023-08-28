Both India and Bangladesh reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation activities and expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence engagements at the fifth annual defence dialogue in Dhaka, said an official statement on August 28.

Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 August, co-chaired the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff officer, Armed Forces Division.

During Annual Defence Dialogue, both the countries highlighted its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the two Armed Forces.

''The ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence cooperation engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and both sides agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises,'' the statement added.

Aramane and Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged the fruitful dialogue and stressed that both countries look forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached at the meeting.

''The Armed Forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries,'' the statement concluded.

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