In a recent speech that has stirred a hornet's nest in political circles, DMK's Member of Parliament, A Raja, has drawn severe criticism from allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Raja's remarks, which were purportedly shared by the BJP, have sparked a heated debate regarding national identity and religious sentiments.

During his speech on March 4 in Madurai district, A Raja asserted that "India is not a nation but a subcontinent," sparking immediate backlash. He allegedly declared himself an enemy of Lord Ram and dismissed the significance of Hindu deities and scriptures.

Reacting to Raja's statement, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate swiftly condemned the remarks, emphasizing that Lord Ram transcends communities and religions. "Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing," she affirmed during a press conference. Similarly, Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey denounced Raja's comments, calling upon the DMK leadership to take action against such divisive rhetoric.

The BJP, not one to miss a chance to criticize its political rivals, slammed Raja for his remarks, with leader Ravishankar Prasad accusing him of espousing "Maoist ideology." Prasad challenged Congress leaders to clarify their stance on Raja's controversial statement, asserting that insulting Hindu sentiments has become a recurring theme within the political agenda of the INDIA bloc.

In his speech, A Raja seemed to question the unity of India, asserting that different linguistic and cultural groups within the country constitute separate "nations." He also openly expressed his disdain for the revered figure of Lord Ram and the Hindu epic Ramayana, drawing further ire from religious quarters.

The fallout from A Raja's comments highlights the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for religious beliefs in India's diverse socio-political landscape. While some defend Raja's right to express his views, others view his remarks as inflammatory and disrespectful towards Hindu sentiments.