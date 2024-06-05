Following the conclusion of the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude to the public for their support and reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to opposing the BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a press conference after the meeting, Kharge stated, "The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate and corruption. This is a mandate in defense of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment, and crony capitalism, and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi."

Kharge emphasized that the bloc is united in its mission and will take necessary actions to fulfill the public's desire to end BJP's rule. "We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realize the people's desire not to be ruled by BJP's government. This is our decision, and we all agreed on these points. We will keep up with the promises we have made to the people," he affirmed.

The meeting, held at the Congress President's residence, saw participation from several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Leader KC Venugopal, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, Revolutionary Socialist Party Leader NK Premachandran, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP (SCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut remarked, "We have decided that this mandate is against increasing fascism and against those destroying the Constitution. At the right time, we will move forward towards fulfilling people's desire to change the government."

PK Kunhalikutty, National General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, noted that the BJP lacks a comfortable majority and that the INDIA bloc will act when the time is right. ER Eswaran, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi, commented, "The mandate is clearly for the INDIA bloc. But the situation is not conducive and numbers are not with us."

Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, concluded, "It was a fruitful meeting. We adopted a resolution thanking people for supporting our election campaign and that the mandate is squarely against the BJP government."

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