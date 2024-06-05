Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to the leaders of Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and Spain for their congratulatory messages following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his best wishes to PM Modi in a post on X. PM Modi responded on X, saying, "Thank you Prime Minister @netanyahu for your warm wishes. Look forward to further enhancing India-Israel friendship and regional cooperation in the interest of peace, security, and prosperity. Toda Raba!"

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive term, emphasizing the historic nature of India's democratic exercise. He shared an old photograph of himself with PM Modi, where the two leaders were seen laughing and shaking hands. Anwar Ibrahim posted on X, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term. The exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. More than 642 million people have exercised their right to vote since April 19. Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India's citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India." PM Modi thanked him in return, stating on X, "Thank you Prime Minister @anwaribrahim for your kind words of congratulations. Look forward to working together for further advancing India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership to the next high level."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also extended his congratulations, referring to India as an "important partner" of Spain. He expressed his eagerness to continue strengthening bilateral ties to tackle global challenges. Sanchez posted on X, "My most sincere congratulations to @narendramodi for his electoral victory. India is an important partner of Spain and together we work to address global challenges. We will continue to strengthen our relationships in this new mandate." PM Modi acknowledged Sanchez's message, expressing his appreciation for the special partnership between India and Spain.

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