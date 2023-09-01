Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee post.

The coordination committee post was announced during a meeting of leaders held in Mumbai.

As per reports, the committee's immediate task is to commence discussions on seat-sharing arrangements, with a target to finalize them by September 30.

Congress's K C Venugopal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut constitute the opposition panel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JDU's Lallan Singh, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti also form the coordination panel.

This diverse coordination committee, composed of leaders from diverse regions and ideologies, is set to play a pivotal role in strategizing and coordinating the opposition's efforts for the upcoming elections.

During its meeting, the INDIA bloc also adopted a resolution pledging to contest the Lok Sabha elections together "to the extent possible."

The resolution, titled "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win), underscores the spirit of cooperation and the willingness to engage in seat-sharing arrangements.

The 14-member committee includes the following:



KC Venugopal- INC

Sharad Pawar- NCP

MK Stalin-DMK

Sanjay Raut-Shiv Sena (UBT)

Raghav Chadha- AAP

Tejashwi Yadav-RJD

Abhishek Banerjee- TMC

D Raja- CPI

Hemant Soren- JMM

Omar Abdullah-J&KNC

Mehbooba Mufti- PDP

Lallan Singh-JD(U)

Javed Ali Khan-SP

To be decided (TBD)

Also read: INDIA alliance decides to contest Lok Sabha Election 2024 together