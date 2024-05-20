The government of India has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday to pay tribute to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The mourning period will include the lowering of the national flag to half-mast on all government buildings and no official entertainment activities for the day.

The 63-year-old Raisi, along with several officials, was en route to Tabriz in northwestern Iran from a border visit when their helicopter crashed in the northwestern region of the country. The crash claimed the lives of Raisi, Abdollahian, and other officials on board.

In response to the devastating news, a home ministry spokesperson conveyed the government's decision to observe a day of mourning throughout India. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India," the spokesperson stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, affirming India's solidarity with Iran during this difficult time. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also conveyed shock and condolences, describing the loss as deeply saddening.

The announcement of the state mourning underscores the significance of India's diplomatic relations with Iran and serves as a gesture of solidarity and respect towards the Iranian leadership.

Also read: Sandeshkhali most searched word on Google, not Dakshineswar Kali temple: Himanta Biswa Sarma