The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly refuted allegations made by news agency Reuters regarding the diversion of Indian artillery shells to Ukraine. The MEA termed the report "speculative and misleading," asserting that it inaccurately suggests violations of international export regulations by India.

The Reuters report claimed that artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers to European buyers were being redirected to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against Russia. The article also mentioned that Russia had raised concerns with India about these alleged diversions during diplomatic meetings.

In response, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India has an impeccable track record of adhering to international obligations concerning the export of military and dual-use items. The Reuters report implies violations where none exist, making it both inaccurate and mischievous."

Also Read: Andhra CM alleges use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu during Jagan Reddy's rule

The MEA emphasized that India’s defense exports comply with a rigorous legal and regulatory framework designed to prevent unauthorized transfers. "Our regulations ensure that weaponry is used solely by the declared purchaser, and any breaches can lead to the termination of future sales," the statement added.

Reuters' report also suggested that New Delhi had not intervened to halt these transfers despite protests from Moscow. The agency cited anonymous sources from the Indian government and defense sector, claiming that a small portion of the ammunition used by Ukraine was of Indian origin. However, the MEA has dismissed these claims as unsubstantiated.

India has been a significant arms exporter, with data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute indicating over $3 billion in arms exports from 2018 to 2023. Despite these figures, the MEA maintains that India's export practices are stringent and fully compliant with international standards.