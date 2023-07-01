India has raised matters pertaining to its security with Myanmar's leadership during Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane's two-day official visit to the country.

The visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security with the senior leadership of Myanmar.

''During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling,'' an official statement said.

It further said that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

During the visit, Aramane called on Chairman, State Administrative Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw and Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo.

He also held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than.

It is worth mentioning that India shares an approximately 1,700-km-long border with Myanmar. Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and the well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India.

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