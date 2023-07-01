Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on July 1 that the Monsoon Session 2023 of Parliament will begin on July 20 and end on August 11.

The new parliament building will host the inaugural parliamentary session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi invited political parties to participate in meaningful talks during the session, which is anticipated to be a tumultuous one as the Opposition parties tightened their ranks in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections next year against the Narendra Modi-led BJP.



Also Read: Delhi Metro allows passengers to carry two sealed alcohol bottles on trains

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," tweets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition joining hands against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. With the debates for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) strengthening, it is likely to be fielded by the Centre.

The Parliament will gather after Prime Minister Modi presented a strong case for a Uniform Civil Code, and efforts to accelerate discussions on the matter have begun.

The Monsoon Session is anticipated to begin in the existing Parliament building before moving to the new one.