India got its first C-295 transport aircraft on 13 September, providing a crucial boost to the nation’s defence capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is in Seville, Spain, to receive the first jet from the facility of aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

This marks the commencement of the planes' delivery as part of a Rs 21,935-crore deal that was signed two years ago as part of an overarching goal to revamp India's aviation capabilities.

According to the agreement inked between the IAF and Airbus, the aerospace giant will deliver the first 16 C-295 aircraft from its final production line in Seville in 'fly-away' condition by 2025.



Also Read: Cabinet clears Rs 1,650 crore for free LPG connections, extends Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India will build and assemble the next 40 aircraft as part of the two firms' industrial collaboration.

Earlier in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork for the C295 aircraft production plant in Vadodara.

The final production line for the C295 aircraft will be operating in Vadodara by November of next year.

The Airbus C295 will be India's first military aircraft produced by a commercial partnership. Following the completion of the mammoth agreement last year, Airbus stated that the C295 programme will see the business bring its whole portfolio of world-class aircraft manufacture and maintenance to India in partnership with its industrial partners.

