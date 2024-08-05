In light of escalating violent protests in Bangladesh, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to avoid traveling to the neighboring country until further notice. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an official statement on Sunday, strongly advising Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh to exercise extreme caution and minimize their movements.

"Given the current developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against traveling to Bangladesh until further notice," the MEA stated. "All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and stay in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers: 8801958383679, 8801958383680, and 8801937400591."

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This advisory follows a day of significant violence in Bangladesh, which resulted in the deaths of 76 individuals, including 13 police officers, and left numerous others injured, according to reports from Al Jazeera. The unrest saw Bangladeshi police deploying tear gas and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The fatalities and injuries were reported by police and medical personnel across several regions, including the capital Dhaka, the northern districts of Bogura, Pabna, and Rangpur, as well as in Magura in the west, Comilla in the east, and Barisal and Feni in the south.