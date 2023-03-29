After 152 days, India’s total Covid-19 cases breached the 2000 mark as the country reported 2,151 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last five months.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan presided over a high-level video conference meeting with States and UTs on March 27 in response to the rise in Covid cases.

He emphasized increasing the number of testing facilities that use RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing for more positive samples.

At a review meeting that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Bhushan gave a comprehensive presentation that talked about the global situation with Covid-19.

When India had reported fewer than 1,000 cases on an average day, the prime minister was informed about the rise in Covid cases.

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