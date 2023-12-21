The Indian Government has dispatched humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies to Papua New Guinea, which was recently devastated by a volcanic eruption.

The aid includes 6 tonnes of medical necessities such as essential medicines, surgical items, sanitary pads, rapid antigen and pregnancy test kits, mosquito repellents, and baby food.

Additionally, 11 tonnes of disaster relief materials like tents, sleeping mats/bags, sanitary utilities/ hygiene kits, ready-to-eat meals, and water storage utilities were included.

A special charter flight carrying these supplies was launched from India to Port Moresby. On 20 November 2023, a significant volcanic eruption occurred at Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea, leading to the evacuation of over 26,000 residents and generating immediate humanitarian needs.

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