India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from test range off the Odisha on January 10, the Defence Ministry said.

''A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10, 2023 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence,'' the statement added.

The statement further said that the missile struck its target with high accuracy, adding, ''The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile''.

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi-II has a range of around 350 kilometres.

Besides this, the Prithvi II is an indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile, and is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kilograms.

The missile is also capable carrying conventional as well as nuclear warheads and the missile is powered by a liquid propulsion system and has a high-thrust engine.

As per reports, the missile has undergone several successful test launches and has been inducted into the Indian armed forces.

The missile's accuracy is considered to be high and it is equipped with advanced navigation and guidance systems.

The Prithvi II is primarily used by the Indian Army, and it has been deployed in several regiments of the Indian armed forces.

Additionally, the missile is a ''game changer'' as it enhances India's strategic capabilities and deters potential adversaries.

Notably, the development and deployment of Prithvi II and other missiles of this series has been a significant achievement for India's indigenous Defence industry, as well as the DRDO, which developed the missile.

The night trials of the missile was conducted thrice in 2020.

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