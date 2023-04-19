India will soon overtake China by becoming the world’s most populous country with almost 3 million more people by mid-2023, as per a latest data released on April 19 by the United Nations.

The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

The data shows information as of February 2023 with United States standing at a distant third with a estimated population of 340 million.

Experts have projected India’s population to surpass China by this month, as per the previous UN data. But the latest report from the global body did not specify a date for when the change would take place.

UN population officials stated that the estimation of population is a bit impossible currently as India’s last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India and China combined will account for more than one-third of the global population of 8.045 billion.

It needs mention, China’s population fell for the first time in 60 years indicating implications for its economy and the world.

According to data provided by the government, India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2 per cent since 2011, compared to 1.7 per cent in the preceding ten years.

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