According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to continue its dominance in Madhya Pradesh, with a projected win that could see them securing between 140 and 162 seats.

This significant lead suggests a comfortable majority for the BJP in the state's 230-member Legislative Assembly.

The Congress party, while giving a fight, is expected to trail with an estimated 68 to 90 seats. Other parties may barely make a mark, with predictions suggesting they might win around 0 to 1 seat.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is likely to secure 47% of the votes in Madhya Pradesh, which underscores the party's strong position in the Hindi heartland.



The Congress is predicted to garner 41% of the vote share, with other parties collectively obtaining around 6%.



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Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra attributed the BJP’s projected success to the combined appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the developmental work of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also emerged as the most preferred Chief Ministerial candidate with 36% of voters favouring him, according to the exit poll.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the electoral battle appears to be much tighter. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll indicates a cliffhanger between Congress and the BJP.

Despite facing anti-incumbency, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the most preferred Chief Ministerial candidate with 32% of the vote. The voter turnout for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections was reported at 75.45%, with voting conducted for 199 out of 200 seats on November 25.

The final results for these state elections are scheduled to be announced on December 3, which will confirm whether the exit polls accurately predicted the electoral outcomes in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.