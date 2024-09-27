The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, along with over 120 volunteers and local residents, undertook a significant initiative to clean and restore the banks of the Dudhiya River in North Bengal.

This effort was part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and Special Campaign 4.0, which focuses on environmental cleanliness and waste management.

The cleanup covered over 5,200 square meters of the riverbank, where volunteers successfully removed a substantial amount of garbage.

Their efforts transformed the area, restoring the natural beauty of the river, which holds great value for both the local community and tourists.

This initiative not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the Dudhiya River but also contributed to environmental conservation in the region.



Also Read: Sikkim: Teesta water level low, roads to Darjeeling remain open despite rains