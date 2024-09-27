The water level of the Teesta River at Teesta Bazar has dropped below the road level, allowing uninterrupted travel on the road towards Darjeeling via Peshok.

National Highway 10 (NH 10) remains open for traffic, but authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel due to ongoing rains and the heightened risk of landslides.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and use the highway only in case of emergencies.

Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday.



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With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the state. The alternative route via Dzongu was also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year. The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.