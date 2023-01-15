Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Army Chief Manoj Pandey on January 15 said that Indian Army is ready to deal with any contingency and is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

''The situation in the northern border areas has been normal. While maintaining strong defense on LAC, we are ready to deal with any contingency. All types of weapons, equipment, and facilities are being given to the jawans in sufficient quantity,'' he said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day parade at Govindaswamy Ground in Bengaluru.

He further said that the ceasefire along the LAC in the western border areas is intact and there has been a reduction in ceasefire violations, adding, ''But the terrorist infrastructure across the border still remains''.

Panday also said that the smuggling of arms and drugs through drones continues along the international border of Jammu and Punjab.

Commenting on the made-in-India weapons, Pandey said that the Army has confidence in made-in-India weapons and equipment.

“With modernization and technological infusion, the Army will be right-sized. Our aim is to move from a manpower-intensive to a technologically-driven Army,'' he added.

Significantly, earlier on Saturday, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey had said that the Indian Armed Forces are one of the best forces in the world and are highly professional and due to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the ex-servicemen, this force is among the best in the world.

It is worth mentioning that India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Indian Army. It marks the 75th anniversary of Indian army day.

It is the day in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. Parades, award presentations, and other festivities are held to celebrate Army Day.

The Indian Army, with the slogan "Service before self," is the main component of the Indian Armed Forces.

On April 1, 1895, the Indian army was founded under British administration and was known as the British Indian Army. After India gained independence in 1947, the country did not have its first Indian chief until January 15, 1949.

Lt Gen K M Carriappa replaced General Francis Butcher, the final British commander-in-chief of India, as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949.

Army Day is observed by all Army Command headquarters to honour the warriors who live for the defence of the country's freedom and dignity and offer their lives in the process.

Also read: Commemorating 75th Indian Army Day 2023, saluting the bravehearts of the soil