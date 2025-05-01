In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire during the night of April 30 to May 1, targeting Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple sectors of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, the firing occurred in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors and was met with proportionate and effective retaliation by Indian forces. No casualties or damage have been reported on the Indian side so far.

“The Indian Army responded proportionately to the unprovoked small-arms fire from across the LoC,” the statement read, reaffirming India’s resolve to maintain peace along the border while ensuring robust responses to any hostile acts.



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The incident comes amid continuing efforts to maintain the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, originally reaffirmed in February 2021. However, occasional violations continue to pose security concerns in the region.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and local authorities have been alerted to ensure the safety of civilians living near the border areas.