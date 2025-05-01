Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with top industrialists, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

These meetings, held in Mumbai, were part of the build-up to the Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for May in New Delhi. Scindia was accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, who jointly presented a comprehensive roadmap of investment opportunities across the eight Northeastern states.

The discussions centered on sector-specific prospects such as agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism — all seen as high-impact areas for sustainable development in the region.



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“The goal is to integrate the eight states into one unified development goal as India's growth engine,” Scindia stated during the deliberations. He emphasized the central government’s vision to transform the Northeast into a vibrant investment destination through coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

Key initiatives shared during the meetings included the establishment of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in each state to streamline investor facilitation, and the formation of a high-level task force comprising the chief ministers of all eight Northeastern states to align development strategies.

The Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025 aims to bring together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders on a single platform to unlock the region’s economic potential and chart a collaborative path forward.