Following recent incidents of violence in Bishkek, the situation has normalized, thanks to swift action by Kyrgyz authorities. Classes for Indian students continue online as a precaution.

The Embassy of India has reported a return to normalcy in Bishkek after recent violence against foreign students, including Indians. While no new incidents have occurred, online classes are being conducted as a safety measure. The Embassy is actively collaborating with universities and Kyrgyz officials to ensure student safety.

Currently, about 17,000 Indian students are studying in the Kyrgyz Republic, predominantly in Bishkek. To address their concerns, the Embassy has established 24x7 helplines (0555710041 and 0555005538) for assistance.

Indian Ambassador and Embassy officials have visited multiple universities, including Jalal-Abad State University and the International Higher School of Medicine, to interact with students and address their issues. Visits to the International Medical University, Eurasian Medical University, Royal Metropolitan University, and Avicenna University have also been conducted.

Air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational, with additional routes available via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah, and Tashkent. Local transport to Manas International Airport is accessible for Indian students.