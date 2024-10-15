Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the United States has announced that an Indian investigation team is set to travel to Washington, DC, this month to probe an alleged plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York. The visit, scheduled for October 15, follows a statement from the US State Department confirming the active involvement of the Indian inquiry committee in the ongoing investigation.

The case centers on Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was implicated in a foiled assassination attempt targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a pro-Khalistani activist designated as a terrorist by India. Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship, is a prominent figure in the Sikh separatist movement. Gupta, 52, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in June and has since pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. US prosecutors allege that Gupta, believed to be associated with the Indian government, played a role in orchestrating the plot alongside other co-conspirators.

The US Department of State indicated that India's inquiry committee, formed last year following an indictment by the US Justice Department, is actively investigating Gupta's connections. According to the State Department, the committee is examining "other linkages" involving the former government employee implicated in directing the thwarted assassination attempt.

The Indian government had initially established the high-level inquiry in response to concerns raised by US authorities about security risks stemming from the alleged plot. India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the country takes such concerns seriously, given their implications for national security. Relevant agencies in India have been involved in examining the situation closely.

As part of their investigations, the Indian delegation's visit to Washington will include discussions with US officials regarding the latest developments in the case and sharing information gathered on Gupta's involvement. This diplomatic engagement occurs amid heightened tensions between India and Canada, sparked by mutual accusations and claims involving Sikh separatist movements and alleged foreign interference.

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