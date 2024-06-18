Indian national Nikhil Gupta, suspected by the US of involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate India-designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleaded not guilty on Monday at a federal court. Gupta, who was extradited from the Czech Republic last Friday, appeared at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse at 12:30 PM local time.

During the hearing, which lasted 20 minutes, Gupta's US-based lawyer, Jeffrey Chabrow, indicated plans to file a bail application at a later date. This means Gupta will remain in custody for now. Chabrow also highlighted the conditions of Gupta's detention, specifically noting that he had not received a vegetarian meal since his arrival at a Brooklyn detention facility.

Chabrow will be permitted to consult with Gupta again before the next court date, which is scheduled for June 28.

US federal prosecutors have accused Gupta of conspiring with an Indian government official to kill Pannun. The emergence of these assassination plot allegations has placed a strain on the India-US diplomatic relationship.

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