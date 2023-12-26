On December 26, 2023, the Indian Navy is set to commission the INS Imphal, an indigenously built stealth-guided missile destroyer, enhancing its maritime capabilities amid increasing regional challenges.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, will be graced by the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This event marks the formal induction of the third vessel in the 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, designed and constructed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazgaon Dock Limited.

The INS Imphal, named after the capital city of Manipur, signifies the strategic importance of the Northeastern region to India's national security and prosperity. With a high indigenous content of approximately 75 per cent, the warship is equipped with advanced weaponry including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, and a 76mm super rapid gun mount. It follows the lineage of indigenous destroyers like Project 15A (Kolkata class) and Project 15 (Delhi class).



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Measuring 163 meters in length and displacing 7,400 tons, INS Imphal is a formidable naval asset, boasting state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, modern surveillance radar, and the capability to operate under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions. Its stealth features and automation enhance its combat capability and survivability. Powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion, the ship can achieve speeds above 30 knots (56 km/hour).

INS Imphal represents one of the most potent warships constructed in India, embodying the nation's shipbuilding prowess and the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after comprehensive trials, it successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning. Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.

The Visakhapatnam class, to which INS Imphal belongs, is a testament to India's advanced naval engineering, featuring stealth technology that minimizes radar signature and a very high indigenous component that provides a strategic edge. These ships are capable of operating independently or as part of a larger formation and play a crucial role in network-centric warfare.

The commissioning of INS Imphal not only adds a cutting-edge destroyer to the Indian Navy's fleet but also pays homage to the city of Imphal and the Northeastern region's historical contributions to India's freedom struggle and national security.