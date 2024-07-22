The Indian Navy's INS Brahmaputra, a multirole guided missile frigate, suffered severe damage following a fire that erupted during maintenance at the Mumbai naval dockyard on Sunday. The incident has left one junior sailor unaccounted for, with rescue operations underway to locate him.

The blaze broke out on the INS Brahmaputra while the vessel was undergoing a routine refit. Despite concerted efforts by the ship's crew and firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other nearby ships, the fire was contained only by Monday morning. Post-fire, thorough sanitisation checks were conducted to assess any lingering fire risks.

However, the ship began to list to one side on Monday afternoon. "Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," the Navy stated. An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The INS Brahmaputra, commissioned in April 2000, is the first of the indigenous 'Brahmaputra' class frigates. The ship is equipped with a range of advanced weaponry, including medium and close-range anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and torpedo launchers. It also boasts a comprehensive array of sensors for maritime warfare and is capable of operating Sea King and Chetak helicopters.

With a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 meters, and a beam of 14.4 meters, the INS Brahmaputra can achieve speeds exceeding 27 knots. The vessel is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors, all of whom, except the missing junior sailor, have been accounted for. The search for the missing sailor is ongoing as the Navy seeks to understand the full extent of the damage and the circumstances leading to the fire.

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