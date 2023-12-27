Indian Railways has made significant strides in its electrification efforts, particularly in the Northeast region.

A total of 937 route kilometres (RKM) of tracks have been electrified in this area, showcasing Indian Railways' commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission and enhancing the efficiency of its rail network.

“Driven by the goal of #NetZeroCarbonEmission, Indian Railways is accelerating electrification efforts in the Northeast. With 937 RKM tracks electrified, IR paving the way for a greener and more efficient rail network in the region,” informed the Ministry of Railways on X, on Tuesday.

Driven by the goal of #NetZeroCarbonEmission, Indian Railways is accelerating electrification efforts in the Northeast. With 937 RKM tracks electrified, IR paving the way for a greener and more efficient rail network in the region.#RailInfra4Northeast pic.twitter.com/g71ytDH8uU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 26, 2023

This initiative is part of a broader national endeavour, with Indian Railways having electrified over 90% of its broad-gauge routes by June 30, 2023.

The latest figures indicate that 59,096 RKM out of a total of 65,350 RKM of broad-gauge lines are now running on electric traction, which translates to 90.43% of the network.



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The push for full electrification aligns with Indian Railways' announcement back on March 31, 2017, aiming to electrify the entire rail network. By the end of 2023, the length of electrified railway tracks in India reached 60,814 kilometres.

This progress reflects a substantial increase from previous years, with a significant portion of the electrification—37,011 RKM—completed in the last nine years alone.

The overall length of India's railway tracks stands at 68,043 kilometres (route), 102,831 kilometres (running track), and 128,305 kilometres (total track) as of March 31, 2022.

With the current pace of electrification, Indian Railways is not only working towards a greener future but also improving the operational efficiency of its services across various states and union territories.

Fourteen states and union territories have already achieved full electrification, with six states reaching over 90% and five others around 75%.

This concerted effort by Indian Railways to expand its electrified network is a testament to its dedication to sustainable development and modernization of the country's transportation infrastructure.