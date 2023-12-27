Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on an extensive bus yatra named the Bharat Nyay Yatra.

This journey is scheduled to span from January 14 to March 20, covering a distance of approximately 6,200 kilometres across 14 states in India, starting from Manipur and concluding in Mumbai.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra follows the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was a significant event that saw Rahul Gandhi and other participants cover over 4,000 km across various states and union territories, culminating in Srinagar on January 30. The upcoming yatra aims to address and raise awareness about issues of economic, social, and political injustice.

This initiative by the Congress party leader is part of a broader effort to engage with the public and discuss key national concerns. The details of the route for the Bharat Nyay Yatra will be shared in due course, as stated by Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference.



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The yatra is expected to include both bus travel and short walking segments, known as padayatras, to facilitate direct interaction with citizens.

While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 kms. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus."

Further adding, he said, “This Yatra is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people.



Replying to a question about choosing Manipur as the starting point, he said, the state was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of the people of Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi's commitment to such yatras underscores his dedication to fostering communal harmony and addressing the challenges faced by the nation. The Bharat Nyay Yatra is anticipated to be a platform for dialogue and engagement with the people, reflecting the Congress party's ongoing efforts to connect with the populace and advocate for justice and equality.