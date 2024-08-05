Indian Railways has cancelled all train services, including the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express train to Bangladesh, from 19th July till 6th August.

Here's complete list of cancelled trains

13109/13110 (Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13107/13108 (Kolkata-Dhaka-KOAA Maitri Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13129/13130 (Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express): Cancelled since 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024

13131/13132 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express) Cancelled from 19.07.2024 up to 06.08.2024



Also Read: Bangladesh army chief confirms PM Sheikh Hasina's departure amidst turmoil, pledges support for interim government

In a dramatic turn of events amidst escalating violent protests, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country for a "safer location." Addressing the nation, General Zaman assured citizens that the military would assist in forming an interim government to maintain stability during this critical period of political upheaval.

The announcement follows weeks of intense anti-government violence that has claimed over 300 lives. The unrest reached a peak as thousands of protesters stormed Hasina's official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, leading to reports that both Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, had fled to a "safe shelter."