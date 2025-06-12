The tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, has once again cast a harsh light on India’s troubled history with aviation accidents.

Over the decades, the country has experienced numerous devastating air disasters, ranging from deadly mid-air collisions and weather-related crashes to runway overshoots at challenging tabletop airports. Each incident has left a lasting mark on India’s aviation safety protocols and public memory.

Here’s a look at some of the most catastrophic air accidents in India’s aviation history:

Air India Express Flight 1344 (2020):

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this repatriation flight overshot the runway while landing at Kozhikode (Calicut) International Airport amid heavy rain on August 7, 2020. The aircraft plunged into a valley and broke apart, killing 21 of the 190 on board, including both pilots.

Air India Express Flight 812 (2010):

On May 22, 2010, the Dubai–Mangaluru flight overshot the tabletop runway at Mangaluru Airport and crashed into a gorge. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 158 people. The incident brought intense scrutiny to operations at tabletop runways.

Alliance Air Flight 7412 (2000):

While landing in Patna on July 17, 2000, this flight crashed into a residential area due to a stall caused by improper handling during final approach. Sixty people, including five on the ground, were killed, leading to changes in approach procedures at smaller airports.

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision (1996):

India’s worst-ever aviation disaster occurred on November 12, 1996, when two aircraft—Saudia Flight 763 and Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907—collided mid-air near Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. All 349 people aboard both flights were killed. The crash led to the mandatory installation of Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) in Indian airspace.

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Indian Airlines Flight 605 (1990):

On February 14, 1990, this Airbus A320 crashed while approaching Bengaluru's HAL Airport, killing 92 of the 146 people onboard. Investigators cited pilot error and unfamiliarity with the aircraft's advanced cockpit systems.

Indian Airlines Flight 113 (1988):

This crash occurred on October 19, 1988, during a foggy approach to Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft struck trees and crashed just short of the runway, killing 133 of the 135 passengers. Weather misjudgment and lapses in air traffic control were to blame.

Air India Flight 855 (1978):

Just 101 seconds after taking off from Mumbai on January 1, 1978, this flight plunged into the Arabian Sea, killing all 213 onboard. A faulty instrument and spatial disorientation in night conditions caused the pilot to misinterpret the aircraft's attitude.

Indian Airlines Flight 440 (1973):

On May 31, 1973, the flight crashed while approaching Delhi’s Palam Airport in poor weather. It struck power lines and went down, killing 48 of the 65 people onboard. Among the victims was politician Mohan Kumaramangalam. The crash highlighted the urgent need for improved weather radar systems.