The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched the country’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 Mission at 11:50 a.m. on September 2, from Sriharikota space centre.

The Mission has been launched to understand the Sun’s dynamics and space weather.



It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

The spacecraft, equipped with seven payloads, will send data to Earth, with the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) being the most significant payload.

According to ISRO it will take Aditya – which means Sun in Hindi – around four months to reach its final position in a halo orbit around the Sun.

Earlier, a team of ISRO scientists arrived at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh ahead of the mission launch, similar to how they visited the temple before the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

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