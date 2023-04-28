Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on April 28 that FY23 saw India's major ports reach unprecedented heights, setting new records across various key performance indicators.

He was speaking at the 2nd Edition of FICCI’s Port Infrastructure Conclave.

The Minister also noted that major ports collectively handled a record-breaking 795 million tonnes of cargo, registering a 10.4 per cent growth over the previous year. Furthermore, they achieved the highest-ever output per day of 17,239 tonnes, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to the last year.

''Another significant accomplishment was the best-ever operating ratio of 48.54 per cent. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) set a new benchmark by handling over 6 million TEUs, reflecting the highest container throughput. Lastly, the major ports recorded their highest-ever number of vessels handled, reaching a total of 21,846 vessels in the year,'' an official statement said.

Sonowal also said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Indian shipping industry has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of ships, gross tonnage, and seafarers employed.

As per the statement, the fleet of ships sailing under the Indian flag has expanded from 1,205 in 2014 to 1,526 by 2023, showcasing the country's commitment to strengthening its maritime presence.

''This growth has been accompanied by a significant rise in gross tonnage, increasing from 10.3 million in 2014 to 13.7 million in 2023, reflecting the enhanced capacity and scale of operations. Furthermore, the number of Indian seafarers has grown from 1,17,090 in 2014 to a remarkable 2,50,071 in 2022, registering an increase of almost 114 per cent in just nine years,'' the statement added.

He emphasized that these historic achievements underscore India's dedication to developing and modernizing its port infrastructure to boost trade and support economic growth.

The minister also discussed India's progress in developing state-of-the-art port infrastructure and outlined future plans for the maritime sector.

''95 per cent of India's trading by volume and 70 per cent by value is done through maritime transportation. For smooth and efficient trading, the most-modern and advanced port infrastructure is of paramount importance," he added.

Later, Sonowal also emphasized the importance of incorporating technology into port operations, stating that "smart ports are the future, and we are already making significant strides towards this goal.

"By leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence, India aims to optimize port operations and boost efficiency,'' he added.

He also alluded to recent digital initiatives such as the NLP-Marine and Sagar-Setu app, geared towards bringing all stakeholders onto a single platform, reducing logistical costs and time, and improving overall efficiency.

''Additionally, major ports are embracing automation, with the installation of gate automation, enterprise business solutions, and container scanners,'' he said.

Lastly, Sonowal also revealed that major ports are under development to become hydrogen hubs for handling, storage, and transportation of green hydrogen. Deendayal, Paradip, and V.O. Chidambaranar ports have already begun developing the necessary infrastructure for hydrogen bunkering,'' he said.

In his welcome address, Dhruv Kotak, Chairman, of Ports & Shipping, FICCI Committee for Transport Infrastructure, lauded the government for its commitment to sustainability and green port initiatives. Kotak noted that the Green Port Policy aims to transform the port ecosystem by focusing on emission management across scope one, scope two, and scope three emissions.

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