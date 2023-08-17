One IndiGo pilot passed away just moments before taking off on August 17.

He passed away at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport before flying to Pune.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the airline said in a statement.

The pilot had operated two fights on the day before in the Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur sectors between 3 am and 7 am.

This happened one day after a senior Qatar Airways pilot passed away while flying a flight from Doha for Delhi. The pilot got ill mid-flight, and the flight was redirected to Dubai. In 2003, he was the pilot of SpiceJet's first flight.

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