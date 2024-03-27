An IndiGo aircraft collided with a stationary Air India Express plane in Kolkata on Wednesday in Kolkata, while taxiing, resulting in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removing the involved pilots from active duty.

According to a spokesperson from Air India Express, the incident occurred when the wingtip of an IndiGo aircraft made contact with their stationary aircraft, which was awaiting clearance to enter the runway for a scheduled flight to Chennai.

The spokesperson further stated that following the collision, the Air India Express aircraft returned to the bay, and a thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated. They emphasized their cooperation with both regulatory authorities and airport officials throughout the investigation process.

Expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers due to the incident, the spokesperson acknowledged the disruption caused by the "external circumstances" and assured that efforts were underway to address the situation appropriately.