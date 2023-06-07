A tableau featuring the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards has been featured in a parade march in Canada's Brampton.

As per reports, the tableau was part of a five-km-long parade that was held in the Canadian city of Brampton on June 4.

Some of Twitter users shared the same on the micro-blogging site and criticized Canada for this act.

#WATCH: A tableau featuring the #assassination of the Indian Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi by her #Sikh bodyguards was displayed in a parade on June 4.



The shocking video has gone viral on the internet now. pic.twitter.com/K1VRK3OMt8 — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) June 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on 31st October 1984 months after Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Indian Army.

In March this year, Canadian High Commissioner was summoned by India. India expressed concerns over separatist and pro-Khalistani extremist elements against consulates in Canada.

In a similar instance, last year India slammed Canada over a referendum on ''Khalistan'' that is the demand for a separate Sikh nation.

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