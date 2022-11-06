Lashing out at Congress over Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 5, alleged that former prime minister, Indira Gandhi destroyed the demography of Assam for electoral gains by providing protection to illegal immigrants.

The saffron party didn't stop here, and further tearing apart Congress, it shared a few pieces of information terming it be a 'Passage of law for appeasement'.

As per the information, the BJP tried to bring out the way that how Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunals (IMDT) Act was brought into force to save illegal immigrants.

As per the shared pieces of information on Twitter, in December 1983, Indira Gandhi passed the IMDT Act for building up a minority vote bank. As per the act, any protest by locals was termed communal.

''Protest by locals were termed communal, ignoring national security risks,'' read one of the series of pieces of information shared by BJP on Twitter.

However, in 2005, Supreme Court struck down the IMDT act terming it unconstitutional after 2 decades.

Indira destroyed demography of Assam for electoral gains by providing protection to illegal immigrants.



Bharat Todo: True Character of Congress. pic.twitter.com/O8Pcy58naG — BJP (@BJP4India) November 6, 2022

Notably, Assam Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began on November 1 from Golakganj under the Dhubri district of Assam, where several party leaders paid homage at Satrasal Ramrai Kuti Satra.

The 'Padayatra' will cover a total of 850 km from Dhubri to Sadia in about 70 days and the journey will start from Golokganj town in Dhubri district and pass through Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Guwahati (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will eventually conclude in Sadia.