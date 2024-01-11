Indore, the bustling metropolis of Madhya Pradesh, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to cleanliness by securing the title of India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year. This remarkable achievement was officially recognized during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, a testament to the city's effective waste management system and well-developed infrastructure.

The city's journey to this prestigious accolade is marked by systematic changes initiated since 2015, focusing on meticulous waste segregation, door-to-door collection, and the employment of dedicated sanitation workers known as 'safai mitras.' Indore's approach to waste management includes the operation of central dry waste processing facilities at Deveguradiya, where materials such as metal, rubber, board, and plastic are sorted for recycling, thanks to the efforts of 343 rag pickers.

A standout feature of Indore's waste disposal process is Asia's largest bio-CNG plant, which processes wet waste collected from the city. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this facility not only generates Bio-CNG to fuel city buses but also produces organic manure, contributing to the city's revenue through the sale of carbon credits and partnerships with private companies.

The Swachh Survekshan survey, conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), evaluates cities based on criteria such as air and water quality, public spaces, and waste management systems. Indore's consistent top ranking in this survey highlights its successful implementation of initiatives like home composting, zero waste wards, and the treatment of sewage for reuse in public gardens and construction activities.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among the dignitaries who honored Indore with the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023. The city's achievement is not only a source of pride for its residents but also serves as an inspiring model for other urban centers striving for sustainability and cleanliness.

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