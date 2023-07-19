Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 19 slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who took a swipe at the Opposition coalition with his remarks that the British had named the country India, saying that he should instead ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave names such as ‘Skill India’, ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’ for various schemes across the country.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties for naming their coalition as ‘I.N.D.I.A’ – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, CM Sarma on July 18 claimed that it was the British who named the country India and one should fight to remove the ‘colonial legacies’ from the country.

Hitting back at CM Sarma, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, “Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr Modi gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India – all new names for ongoing programmes”. “He’s (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as ‘Team India’. He even made an appeal to Vote India!” Ramesh added further.

'But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he (Sarma) throws a fit and says use of India reflects 'colonial mentality'! He should go tell that to his Boss,'' the Congress leader said.

Jairam Ramesh also shared an old video of Modi in which he is seen appealing to voters to ''vote for India''.

In a tweet, Sarma had said, ''Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies”.

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