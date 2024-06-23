In a significant achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed its third and final Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX).

The experiment saw "Pushpak," ISRO's RLV, execute a precise horizontal landing, demonstrating advanced autonomous capabilities under challenging conditions.

This series of successful landings marks a major milestone in ISRO's efforts to develop reusable space technology.

The objectives of the RLV LEX have been fully accomplished, showcasing the reliability and efficiency of the technology in a series of controlled tests.

With the success of the RLV LEX, ISRO is now set to embark on the next phase of its reusable vehicle program, known as the RLV-ORV (Orbital Reusable Vehicle).

This phase will focus on developing an orbital reusable vehicle, further advancing ISRO's capabilities in sustainable and cost-effective space exploration.

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