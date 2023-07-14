Indian space research organisation is all set for the launch of the third moon mission, Chandrayaan at 2:35 pm, today, July 14.

The countdown began at 1:05 on the afternoon of July 13 and has been moving ahead smoothly so far.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket LVM 3 weighing 642 tons carrying Chandrayaan 3 will lift off from the second launch pad of the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota.

Just 16 minutes after takeoff, on this fourth operational flight of LVM3, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is intended to be sent into Geo Transfer Orbit.

The launch schedule benefits from ideal weather conditions. The procedure of filling the liquid and cryogenic stages is nearly finished with preparation.

The rocket will feature three stages: a solid stage, a liquid stage, and the third and last stage, a cryogenic stage propelled by liquid oxygen and hydrogen.

The satellite will follow an elliptical course as it travels the 3 lakh 84 thousand km necessary to reach the moon in a month.

After 30 days, a soft touchdown for the spacecraft's lander is anticipated. The experiments will be carried out on the lunar surface using a 26-kilogramme rover.

The goal of the mission is to observe Earth from lunar orbit while measuring changes in near-surface density. In addition, the mission will analyse the temperature characteristics of the lunar surface close to the polar zone, keep an eye out for seismic activity around the landing area, and map out the composition of the lunar crust and mantle.

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