The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO has conducted a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" that simulates the whole launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

On July 14, at 2.35 PM, the mission is scheduled to launch from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh aboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).

"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 in order to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and wandering on the lunar surface.

As per ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander module, a rover, and an indigenous propulsion module with the aim of developing and showcasing new technologies needed for interplanetary missions.

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