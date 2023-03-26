Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on March 26 launched LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission with 36 satellites.

The mission launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

OneWeb Group Company Network Access Associates Ltd. has agreed to launch 72 satellites into Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd. OneWeb's 36 satellites were launched on October 23, 2022, by ISRO. The two organizations worked together for the first time ever to collaborate on satellite deployment.

On October 23, 2022, the company OneWeb Group launched its first set of 36 satellites.

OneWeb is a worldwide correspondence network fueled from the space, empowering network for legislatures and organizations.

In a notification issued on Saturday, ISRO stated, "LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission." The company, which has Bharti Enterprises as a major investor, is implementing the constellation of low earth orbit satellites. The counting down has begun.

OneWeb claims that Sunday's launch would complete the first generation of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellations, making it the 18th and third this year.

For ISRO this would be the second send off in 2023 after the fruitful send off of SSLV-D2/EOS07 mission in February.

"17 launches completed," OneWeb stated. Only OneWeb Launch 18 remains a significant launch. We will reach 616 satellites in orbit this weekend (March 26) as we launch another 36 satellites with our colleagues at ISRO and NewSpace India Ltd., which is more than enough satellites to launch global services later this year."

The company stated that the mission would complete the first ever global LEO constellation and add 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, making it one of the "most significant milestones" in the company's history.

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